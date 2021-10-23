Political row over Amarinder’s friend intensifies in Punjab

Chandigarh The political row over Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam continued on Saturday with former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and ex-DGP Mohd Mustafa exchanging tweets on the issue targeting each other.

Mustafa, who is principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and is husband of Punjab Cabinet minister Razia Sultana, took on Amarinder for tweeting Aroosa’s picture with All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi on Friday evening.

“Still grappling to grasp the designs behind tweeting Congress president-Aroosa picture. Please do understand, grant of Visa by UPA or NDA doesn’t include licence to domesticate and outsource Governance apparatus to ‘Videshi mehmaan’ with uneffectered liberty to loot and launder,” said Mustafa in the tweet. In the next tweet, he posted an old picture of previous chief secretary Vini Mahajan and then DGP Dinkar Gupta with Aroosa. “If I am wrong, explain this,” Mustafa asked Amarinder in the second tweet.

The former chief minister, through his media adviser Raveen Thukral, was quick to hit back at Mustafa while releasing pictures of Aroosa with Mustafa’s wife Razia Sultana and his daughter-in-law.

“And how about you explaining this. Isn’t that your wife and daughter-in-law with the same lady? How low can you get? Mixing politics with friendship! Aroosa personally cherishes these and many more such memories with your family,” the tweet said quoting Amarinder.

The war of words has erupted over Amarinder’s Pakistani friend Aroosa after home minister Sukhjinder Randhawa on Saturday announced a probe into her alleged links with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI (Inter Services Intelligence).

State Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur on Saturday slammed the former CM for his friendship with the Pakistani journalist.

Kaur, who is a former MLA from the Amritsar East constituency, currently represented by her husband, was inaugurating development projects worth ₹50 lakh in Mudhal village.

Interacting with the media, she said no appointment or posting took place in the state without “money or gifts” to Aroosa. “Attaché of money came for Aroosa. Nobody came without a gift of diamond sets,” she alleged.

“No chairman was appointed without giving her gifts. Even in the police department, no posting took place without Aroosa’s consent. This is also an open secret that she ran away to Dubai and England with money from Punjab. Now, Captain Sahib should chase her and keep an eye on the money. Otherwise, he would lose that money as well. Captain should enjoy the rest of his life at least,” Kaur said.

