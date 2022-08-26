Political slugfest intensifies over corruption charges in Karnataka

A system of corruption existing in the state was cemented after the BJP came to power in 2008 and has since trickled down to all wings of the administration, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Friday, days after a contractors’ association accused ministers and MLAs of seeking commission for granting public works contracts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, made a candid acknowledgement of rampant corruption in the state, indicating that there have been several such instances while he was in power as well.

“There have also been times when people (contractors) used to happily give this money, but now it’s about harassing them for bribes. There is a problem with the system itself. We (political parties and governments) only brought it and we can’t blame anyone,” he said.

He said it was the BJP in 2008 that made it into a cartel of sorts with the buying of MLAs in what is now come to be called “Operation Kamala”.

The earlier system was not about bribes, but there were efforts to get funds for elections, Kumaraswamy said while trying to differentiate between the two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His statements come at a time when corruption allegations pile up against the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government over the 40% commission or bribe scandal by several quarters of society, especially the Karnataka state contractors’ association (KSCA).

With assembly election just a few months away, the three major political parties – the Congress, JD(S) and BJP - have locked horns to corner the other and gain some mileage even though there was enough experience to indicate that all departments of the government have varying levels of corruption.

The Karnataka HC justice K Natarajan recently commented on the rampant corruption in the state. “Nowadays, in government offices, corruption has become rampant and no file will be moved without any bribe,” justice Natarajan said, while refusing bail to a Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) official who allegedly demanded a ₹1 crore bribe to give a favourable decision on a land deal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumaraswamy said these contractors should “boycott” all government tenders and work for the next six months to weed out corruption and end this system. “The question is who will bell the cat and fix the system,” he said.

The KSCA had written a letter to the prime minister last June about the harassment meted out to its fraternity by elected representatives and officials and on Wednesday reiterated the charges.

Siddaramaiah, Congress leader and former chief minister, said: “After the BJP came to power, this system of demanding contractors for commission by legislators started.” During his two-terms as chief minister, he said there was nothing about “percentages” to sign or approve files.

“Corruption has reached the skies under this government’s term. The people of this state and the walls of Vidhana Soudha (secretariat and seat of power) are talking about this. The state contractors association are talking about this and for the second time have come before the media to explain their problems,” said Siddaramaiah, also the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said this was “such a corrupt government” that charges bribes like a “menu card”, specifying which official gets how much money.

Horticulture minister Munirathna was named as one of the persons demanding a bribe by D Kempanna, the KSCA president. In retaliation, Munirathna has slapped a ₹50 crore defamation suit against the association.

The BJP dismissed the allegations, calling it a “political conspiracy by the Opposition”.

“The media should not give too much importance to this (allegation) as it is a Congress-sponsored programme. He (Kempanna) goes to Siddaramaiah’s home, comes out and then gives a statement. You should only understand the meaning of this,” said BC Patil, agriculture minister.

He said Siddaramaiah was trying to divert attention away from the fact that he was losing ground within his own party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil said all legislators from every corner of the state will file a defamation against Kemapanna who said elected representatives across parties indulge in corruption.