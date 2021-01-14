IND USA
Panchayat at Saroorpur Kala village in Baghpat district of western Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo )
india news

Politicians against farmers' protest not allowed in this UP village

The panchayat also decided to visit the protesting farmers in Delhi with ration and other essential items on January 16.
By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:09 PM IST

The villagers of Saroorpur Kala in western Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district have banned the entry of those leaders who are not supporting the ongoing farmers’ agitation against three contentious agriculture laws. The decision was taken by a panchayat of 36 caste groups in the village on Wednesday. The village has a population of about 25,000.

Subhash Nain, a farmer who attended the panchayat, said, “The entire panchayat unanimously condemned those leaders (of political parties or farmers' organisations) who are not extending their support to the ongoing movement and unanimously decided to ban their entry in the village.”

“What's their relevance if they can't stand with the farmers during their battle for survival?” asked Nain while quoting the panchayat's views.

The panchayat also decided to visit the protesting farmers in Delhi with ration and other essential items on January 16.

It was decided to collect donations, monetary or otherwise, from each family of the village, irrespective of their caste and community, in support of the movement.

“Villagers have so far donated 4.5 lakh and spared at least nine tractors to take ration and other commodities (mainly firewood to protect farmers from the cold),” said Nain. He added that the village pradhan Jeet Singh had made a contribution of 21,000 and spared his tractor for Delhi.

Similarly, former pradhan Tejveer Singh and Jagveer Singh had contributed 5,000 and 2,100, respectively, he added. Other villagers have also donated in support of the protesting farmers, he said.

The villagers claimed that they had nothing to do with any party.

"What to do with a government which doesn’t listen even to the genuine demands of people?” asked a villager.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ indefinite dharna (sit-in) continued on the 28th day in Baraut town of Baghpat district. Earlier, farmers led by khap chaudharies (khap or clan leaders) sat on dharna on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway on December 17 in order to extend their support to the ongoing protest.

Activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tomar) led by their divisional president Padam Singh staged a day-long dharna at the Meerut Cantt railway station on Tuesday to show their solidarity with the farmers' movement.

