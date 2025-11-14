'Politics of performance': Amit Shah says Bihar result victory of those who believe in ‘developed Bihar’

Home minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the NDA's massive win in Bihar, calling it a "victory of every Bihari who believes in developed Bihar". Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefs the media after an explosion in a car near the Red Fort, in Delhi on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab)

Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said that the people now gives their mandate solely on the basis of ‘Politics of performance’.

“This is the victory of every Bihari who believes in a “Developed Bihar”. Those who indulge in the politics of jungle raj and appeasement—no matter what disguise they come in—will not get another chance to plunder,” Shah said in a post on X, adding the people now give mandate “solely on the basis of the politics of performance”.

The NDA registered a massive victory in Bihar assembly polls, surpassing the exit poll predictions, surging ahead in 202 out of 243 seats on Friday.

The BJP emerged as single largest party with 92 nears and nearly 95 per cent strike rate. The JD(U) came second with 82 seats and the RJD was limited to 26 seats.

“I assure the people of Bihar, especially our mothers and sisters, that the mandate you have given to the NDA with such hope and trust will be fulfilled with even greater dedication under the leadership of Modi ji,” Shah added.

BJP chief JP Nadda also reacted to the BJP's win, saying that overwhelming majority is proof that the people of Bihar have “completely rejected the jungle raj and corruption of the Mahagathbandhan and have endorsed the NDA’s dimensions of good governance, stability, and development”.