'Politics will come and go': Fadnavis attacks Rahul Gandhi over Sharad Pawar

As Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar gave a statement in favour of Adani, the Congress seems cornered in Maharashtra as its other ally Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) made its grudges public over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar comment. Amid this, a post by Congress leader Alka Lamba calling Sharad Pawar 'lalchi' has started a new session of attack and counterattack. Read | ‘Shocked’ BJP leader reacts to Alka Lamba’s apparent dig at Sharad Pawar

Devendra Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi is 'perverting India's political culture'.(PTI)

Blaming Rahul Gandhi for 'perverting India's political culture', Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Politics will come and go but this Tweet by a Congress leader on their long standing ally of 35 years and one of the India’s senior most political leaders and a 4 time CM of Maharashtra is appalling.”

Founded in 1999, Nationalist Congress Party remained an ally of the Congress in Centre and Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar served as the agriculture minister in the UPA government. In Maharashtra, NCP offered support to the BJP in 2014. In 2019, before NCP and the Congress allied with the Shiv Sena and formed Maha Vikas Aghadi which was in the government until 2022, NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister in a surprise move.

'Democracy in party, my personal opinion': Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba tweeted a photo of Sharad Pawar with Gautam Adani and said those who are 'scared and greedy' are singing a paean to dictatorial powers because of their personal interest. As BJP questioned the attack, Alka Lamba said there is democracy in the party and she will be responsible for her comment, not the party. For the party's response, check the party's handle, Alka Lamba tweeted.

