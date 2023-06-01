Kanugolu named chief advisor to Siddaramaiah

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who played a key role in the victory of Congress in Karnataka assembly election, has been appointed as chief advisor to chief minister Siddaramaiah, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu (HT)

According to the officials, in his new role as chief advisor — with the rank of a cabinet minister— he will provide guidance to the chief minister, “facilitating effective decision-making and governance”.

Originally from Bellary, Kanugolu was previously affiliated with election strategist Prashant Kishor. After Kishor declined the Congress’s offer to join the party on April 26 last year, Kanugolu was roped in to help with the party’s election strategy for various polls across India.

Ahead of Karnataka polls, Kanugolu played a pivotal role in devising the campaign strategy of Congress.