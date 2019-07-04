Polling in Vellore, cancelled after huge cash haul, to be held on August 5

The election commission has announced that polling will be conducted in the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu on August 5. Voting in the constituency was cancelled after the polling body found evidence of money being used to vitiate the process.

The flying squads deputed in the state had recovered large amount of cash allegedly from a DMK candidate’s office; following which President Ram Nath Kovind rescinded (cancelled or withdrew) the notification to hold the election in the constituency based on the recommendation made by the poll panel.

Polling in Vellore was scheduled on April 18.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 13:35 IST