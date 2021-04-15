Polls for 2 municipal corporations, 5 Telangana municipalities slated for April 30

Telangana is all set to go in for yet another round of elections to two municipal corporations and five municipalities on April 30, even as the campaigning for the by-election to the Nagarjunsagar assembly seat in Nalgonda district scheduled to be held on Saturday, ends by Thursday evening.

The Telangana state election commission on Thursday issued orders for polls to Khammam and Warangal municipal corporations, besides five other municipalities – Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda.

State election commissioner K Parthasarathy told the media that the nominations for these seven urban local bodies would begin at 10.30 am on Friday (April 16). The last date of accepting nominations would be April 18 (Sunday) and the scrutiny of nominations would take place on April 19.

“If any candidate wants to appeal against the rejection of his or her nomination, he can do so on April 20 and the disposal of such appeals would be done on the following day. The last date of withdrawal is April 22. The polling will be held on April 30 and re-poll, if any, will be held on May 2. The counting of votes will take place on May 3,” Parthasarathy said.

In all, 66 wards in the Warangal municipal corporation and 60 wards in Khammam will go to polls. Similarly, polling will be held for 43 wards in Siddipet, 20 each in Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda, 27 in Mahabubnagar and 12 in Ranga Reddy.

“The model code of conduct in these two municipal corporations and five municipalities will come into effect immediately,” the SEC said.