Pond near Mehrauli being drained; Aaftab claims he dumped Shraddha's head there

The Delhi Police on Sunday evening started pumping out the water of a pond near Mehrauli with the help of the civic body after Aaftab Amin Poonawala claimed he threw some remains of Shraddha Walkar's body, the head into the river. The pond supplies water to the tubewells in the area, reports said. It was the third day of the search operation of the Delhi Police and it claimed to have recovered some bones possibly of the skull and other body parts from the forest areas of Mehrauli and Gurugram in the Delhi-NCR region. Whether they belong to Shraddha Walkar will be confirmed after forensic analysis. Read | Aaftab killed Shraddha in heat of moment, but planned disposal in detail: Police

Here are the top 10 updates of the Shraddha Walkar murder investigation.

1. Police on Sunday took Aaftab Poonawala to their Chhatarpir flat where he strangled Shraddha on May 18 and then chopped the body into 35 pieces.

2. The officials of the Delhi Police held a meeting with Rohini's Forensic Science Laboratory for the preparation of the narco test which is likely to be held on Monday as Aaftab will be produced at the court again on Tuesday.

3. The Delhi Police team in Maharashtra has interrogated three persons who claimed to have known Shraddha Walkar.

4. The statement of the secretary of the housing society in Vasai where Aaftab and his family used to live has been recorded. The family shifted from the house 20 days ago.

5. Investigators have come to know that after killing Shraddha, Aaftab burnt three big photographs of Shraddha. Two of them were Shraddha's sole photos from their Uttarakhand trip and the other was a 2020 photo of the couple near Gateway of India near Mumbai.

6. Aaftab said he rummaged through Shraddha's belongings out of hatred after killing her. He said he wanted to destroy every evidence of Shraddha which were in the flat.

7. A month after Shraddha was murdered, a chopped head was found by the East Delhi Police. In the wake of the Shraddha murder case, police now sent that severed head for a DNA test to ascertain whether it was Shraddha's head.

8. Police said the murder was in the heat of the moment, but the disposal of the body was planned meticulously.

9. Aaftab spent ₹19,000 to buy the fridge where he stored Shraddha's body parts.

10. Apart from Shraddha's bank and Instagram account, Aaftab also operated Shraddha's credit card after her death.

