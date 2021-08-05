Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian students abroad: Adar Poonawalla donates 10 cr for quarantine facility
india news

Indian students abroad: Adar Poonawalla donates 10 cr for quarantine facility

Only those who have been fully vaccinated in the UK, EU, or the USA will be exempt from quarantine, meaning they would have received the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine
By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India. (File photo)

With Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, the Indian version of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, still not approved for travel without quarantine in some countries, the CEO of the company Adar Poonawalla has set aside 10 crore to fund the mandatory quarantine of Indian students studying abroad.

“Dear students travelling abroad, as a few countries are yet to approve COVISHIELD as an acceptable vaccine for travel without quarantine, you may have to incur some costs. I have set aside Rs10 crore for this, apply below for financial support if needed,” said Poonawalla in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Poonawalla has donated 1 million pound to a crowd funding scheme started by a news channel. Even though India has been moved to the amber list from the red list in the UK, students will still have to undergo a 10-day quarantine at a place of their choosing. Only those who have been fully vaccinated in the UK, EU, or the USA will be exempt from quarantine, meaning they would have received the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Also Read | Serum Institute joins hands with CII to accelerate vaccination in rural areas

Although Covishield has emergency use listing from the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is yet to get approval from the European Medicines Agency. Currently, the vaccine is accepted by over 30 countries. The other vaccine currently in use in India, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, is yet to receive an emergency use listing from WHO. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that Covaxin has received a certificate of good manufacturing practices compliance from Hungarian authorities.

“Bharat Biotech intends to submit documentation for emergency use authorisation in several additional countries worldwide,” the company said in a release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s traditional birthday celebration may leave you gushing. Watch

Neena Gupta’s ‘jugad’ to grind roasted jeera impresses people. Watch

Cat chef shows how to create delicious drinks. Which one would you try?

Comedian’s viral video on ‘sushi menu’ is hilarious. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP