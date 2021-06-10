‘Population control needed for reducing poverty’: Himanta to minority community

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged the minority community to adopt proper family planning policy to control population and reduce poverty.

Himanta said that stakeholders of the minority community should help the government in alleviating poverty in the community which he claimed was due to continuous increase in population. Himanta was addressing a gathering to mark 30 days of his government in the state.

“The government is the guardian of all poor people but the government also requires the support of the government in reducing poverty and tackling the issue of population growth, which is the primary cause of poverty, illiteracy and leads to lack of proper family planning,” Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He also urged community leaders to introspect and asked them to encourage people to focus on population control.

Sarma also said that the government will aim to educate women of the community to effectively tackle the issue.

Sarma also highlighted that the government is against encroachment of temple lands, Satra and forest lands. He said that community members have assured the government that they do not want encroachment of these lands.

The chief minister on Monday visited the Darrang district to survey the riverine areas that were encroached by illegal settlers. “A total 120 bigha land out of Shiva Mandir's 180 bigha area were encroached by illegal occupants and these lands have been freed by police and district administration,” Sarma said.

Sarma said that the government is committed to ensure that lands of Satras and temples are not encroached and will take every step to ensure to protect Assam's land, identity, culture, language and heritage from illegal migrants.