Population policy chorus grows in BJP-ruled states

New Delhi: Karnataka may emulate Uttar Pradesh and Assam, two other states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, by bringing in a population control law, and two BJP MPs Ravi Kishan and Rakesh Sinha are expected to move private member’s bills on the same subject in the coming session of parliament as more states and lawmakers warm to the concept of such a law.

“It is high time Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population,” BJP’s general secretary CT Ravi, who is also a lawmaker from Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru said in a tweet. “With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion.”.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, on Sunday announced a new population control policy built around incentivising those with two children (and penalising those with more) through preference in government jobs and extra benefits (such as ration from the public distribution system).

Assam too is considering a two-child policy with similar incentives.

Amidst allegations that such laws target Muslims, both states have been at pains to clarify that the idea is not to target any community but to address a larger issue (population). Still, such a law has been a long-standing demand of the BJP’s ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and feeds off the perception that the Muslim population is increasing at a much faster rate than the Hindu population.

While India’s population growth rate peaked a long time ago — it has been declining since the 1970s — it will take another four decades before the absolute population starts declining.

There are differences in the fertility rate among Indian women. Poverty and poor educational status of women are the most important drivers of desiring or having more children. The preference for a son is another important reason why couples tend to have more children. While it is true that fertility rates among Muslim women are higher even after controlling for differences in class and education, Muslims account for only 13% of couples with more than two children India. Also, the total fertility rate has been falling for both Hindus and Muslims overtime.

A bigger challenge, as far as India’s demographic burden (actually dividend) is considered, analysts say, is to provide gainful employment to half of Indian population which is less than 30 years old.

In Bihar, differences have appeared between the BJP and Janata Dal (United), partners in the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar, on the issue.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar told reporters on Sunday: “I clearly believe that it is not possible to ensure population control with a law” and population control can happen only “when women are aware and educated.”

However, the junior Union home minister, Nityanand Rai, who is from Bihar, said the state government should consider the population control policy as benefits of welfare measures have not resulted in desired economic results due to the population explosion. The two opposition parties in the state, RJD and the Congress, have supported Kumar on the issue, and said the BJP wants to target minority community through such a policy.

The policies (and the proposed ones) have triggered outrage from sections of civil society and the opposition.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said: “Politicians should declare how many children they have. I will also declare how many I have and then it should be discussed.” Samajwadi Party leaders also hit out, with MP Shaqfiqur Rahman Barq terming it “election propaganda” before next year’s assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh , and law-maker Iqbal Mehmood describing it a “conspiracy” against Muslims.

Interestingly, according to the Lok Sabha website, Kishan, a lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh, has four children. Sinha and Kishan will introduce the bills in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively.

In Karnataka, state law minister Basavaraj Bommai said a decision will be taken after discussion and deliberation. “We would look at the UP policy,” he said.

India’s approach to population control has revolved around awareness, education and advocacy, with the Central government informing the Supreme Court in December 2020 that it was “unequivocally against coercion in family planning” and data showed that “couples, on average, do not want more than two children”.

“Family Welfare Programme in India is voluntary in nature, which enables couples to decide size of their family and adopt family planning methods... without any compulsion,” the Union government’s affidavit stated.

The affidavit was in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyaya seeking introduction of two-child norm or framing a new law to control births.

As per National Family Health Survey, the total fertility rate (TFR) is higher among the poor and they come down as incomes increase. TFR is the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime. The Centre’s affidavit also said that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) was on decline and 25 of 36 state/UTs had already achieved the target TFR of 2.1.

According to the United Nation’s population projections, India’s population will increase by a multiple of 1.09 between 2021 and 2031. This number was 1.25 between 1981 and 1991. From 2060 onwards, India’s population will start falling, which happens when the fertility rate falls below replacement levels. By 2100, which is as far as UN population projections go to, India’s population will be 1.45 billion after having peaked at 1.65 billion in 2059.