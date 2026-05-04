'Poriborton hoye geche': PM Modi's three-word message after ending TMC era in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded BJP's massive win in West Bengal as a “historic chapter” in the state's history even as he said a new chapter of development has already begun in the state.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his supporters as he arrives at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters as BJP celebrates its win in the West Bengal and Assam states' assembly elections, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)

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Addressing party supporters at the BJP headquarters, PM Modi said Bengal is now “bhay mukt” (free from fear) and “vikas ke bharose se yukt hua hai” (filled with confidence in development.)

“Banglay poriborton hoye geche” (Changes have taken place in Bengal)”, PM Modi told the gathering in Bengali.

Also Read: 'From Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, it's Lotus': PM Narendra Modi as BJP wrests Bengal from Mamata

The prime minister said the lotus is now blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar, referring to the northern states ruled by the BJP.

"Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, har jagah Kamal hi Kamal khila hua hai (from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, it is Lotus everywhere), PM Modi said.

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{{^usCountry}} He asked all parties to work for change, not revenge, and ensure that the state's future trumps over fear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asked all parties to work for change, not revenge, and ensure that the state's future trumps over fear. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “When BJP has won in Bengal, there should be talk of 'badlav (change)' not 'badla (revenge)'; 'bhavishya (future)' not ‘bhay (fear)’,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When BJP has won in Bengal, there should be talk of 'badlav (change)' not 'badla (revenge)'; 'bhavishya (future)' not ‘bhay (fear)’,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: PM Modi's special thank you for EC, poll workers after Bengal, Assam win PM Modi thanks voters, Election Commission {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: PM Modi's special thank you for EC, poll workers after Bengal, Assam win PM Modi thanks voters, Election Commission {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Modi lauded the people for placing their trust in BJP and providing a historic mandate to the party in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Modi lauded the people for placing their trust in BJP and providing a historic mandate to the party in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It is a day of trust in the great democracy of India, trust in the politics of performance, trust in the resolve of stability, trust in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is a day of trust in the great democracy of India, trust in the politics of performance, trust in the resolve of stability, trust in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat. {{/usCountry}}

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"I bow before the people of West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Keralam," he said at the victory celebration event where BJP President Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others, were present.

Also Read: ‘BJP, ECI looted over 100 seats’: Mamata refuses to back down as BJP breaches past majority in Bengal

He also lauded the Election Commission and those involved in conducting the assembly elections for maintaining the dignity of India's democracy.

“Today, I would like to say a big thank you to the Election Commission, its staff, and those who worked during election, and security workers. The history will always remember the contribution of all of you in maintaining the dignity of India’s democracy,” he added.

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