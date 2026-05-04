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'Poriborton hoye geche': PM Modi's three-word message after ending TMC era in Bengal

“Banglay poriborton hoye geche” (Changes have taken place in Bengal)”, PM Modi told the gathering in Bengali.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 08:36 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded BJP's massive win in West Bengal as a “historic chapter” in the state's history even as he said a new chapter of development has already begun in the state.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his supporters as he arrives at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters as BJP celebrates its win in the West Bengal and Assam states' assembly elections, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)

Addressing party supporters at the BJP headquarters, PM Modi said Bengal is now “bhay mukt” (free from fear) and “vikas ke bharose se yukt hua hai” (filled with confidence in development.)

“Banglay poriborton hoye geche” (Changes have taken place in Bengal)”, PM Modi told the gathering in Bengali.

Also Read: 'From Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, it's Lotus': PM Narendra Modi as BJP wrests Bengal from Mamata

The prime minister said the lotus is now blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar, referring to the northern states ruled by the BJP.

"Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, har jagah Kamal hi Kamal khila hua hai (from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, it is Lotus everywhere), PM Modi said.

"I bow before the people of West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Keralam," he said at the victory celebration event where BJP President Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others, were present.

Also Read: ‘BJP, ECI looted over 100 seats’: Mamata refuses to back down as BJP breaches past majority in Bengal

He also lauded the Election Commission and those involved in conducting the assembly elections for maintaining the dignity of India's democracy.

“Today, I would like to say a big thank you to the Election Commission, its staff, and those who worked during election, and security workers. The history will always remember the contribution of all of you in maintaining the dignity of India’s democracy,” he added.

 
west bengal narendra modi assembly elections
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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