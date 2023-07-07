Porn in Tripura Assembly: 'Sinful', says angry CM Manik Saha as 5 MLAs suspended for ruckus

Five MLAs were suspended from the Tripura Assembly on Friday for "disrupting" House proceedings after a ruckus broke out between the BJP and Tipra Motha legislators. Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma raised a question over the issue of BJP MLA Jabad Lal Nath watching porn in the assembly in March but the Speaker said he will get back to him after some other important issues.

A ruckus broke out between the MLAs of BJP and Tipra Motha party during the Tripura Assembly session today.

The opposition MLAs entered the Well of the House and started shouting slogans. One of the opposition lawmakers was also seen climbing atop a table as he raised slogans against the ruling party MLA.

Assembly Speaker Biswabandh Sen suspended CPI(M) legislator Nayan Sarkar, Congress' Sudip Roy Barman and three Tipra Motha MLAs for the day for "creating disturbances" in the House, following which opposition parties staged a walkout to protest against the Speaker's decision. The three suspended Tipra Motha legislators are Briswaketu Debbarma, Nandita Reang and Ranjit Debbarma.

Reacting to the incident, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said, "Whatever happened in the Assembly house today on the 1st day of the Budget Session was unbelievable, and unfair since Assembly happens to be the sacred place & temple of Democracy. The way they demonstrated their protest is sinful."

In late March, BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath found himself at the centre of a controversy over a porn clip on his mobile phone in the state assembly. The legislator, however, claimed obscene clips appeared on his phone following a phone call.

“I know that mobile phones are prohibited during Assembly sessions. As calls were coming repeatedly, I received a call on my mobile phone. After that, obscene videos started coming on my mobile phone,” he said, according to news agency PTI.

The cryptic response, which appeared to suggest that the porn clips seen playing in a viral video were not on his phone, came amid a barrage of criticism targeting the BJP lawmaker from theBagbassa assembly seat in north Tripura.

(With PTI inputs)

