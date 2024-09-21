Portfolios allocated in CM Atishi-led Delhi Cabinet | Check full list
The AAP member is the third woman leader to have held the Delhi chief minister's post. She is also the youngest holder of the office.
AAP leader Atishi, the new chief minister of Delhi, will hold as many as 13 portfolios in her government, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.
She held these portfolios in the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government too.
Atishi is the third woman CM of the national capital (after BJP's Sushma Swaraj and Congress's Sheila Dikshit) and the youngest holder of the post. The eighth CM of Delhi, she will have a very brief tenure as the Union territory will hold assembly polls in February next year.
Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers headed by the Kalkaji legislator includes Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat, a new inductee.
|Name
|Portfolios
|Atishi (CM)
Public Works Department
Power
Education
Higher Education
Training and Technical Education
Public Relations
Revenue
Finance
Planning
Services
Vigilance
Water
Law (and all other portfolios yet to be allocated)
|Saurabh Bharadwaj
Urban Development
Irrigation and Flood Control
Health
Industries
Art, Culture and Language
Tourism
Social Welfare
Cooperative
|Gopal Rai
Development
General Administration
Environment, Forest and Wildlife
|Kailash Gahlot
Transport
Administrative Reforms
Information and Technology
Home
Women and Child Development
|Imran Hussain
Food and Supply
Election
|Mukesh Ahlawat
Gurudwara Elections
Scheduled Castes and Tribes
Land
Labour
Employment
On Sunday, two days after the Supreme Court gave Arvind Kejriwal bail in the Delhi liquor policy case – he was arrested in March – the AAP supremo declared he will ‘resign as CM within 48 hours’ and accept the post only after getting ‘certificate of honesty’ from the people after the elections.
On Tuesday, AAP picked Atishi to succeed him as chief minister, following which Kejriwal tendered his resignation.