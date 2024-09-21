Menu Explore
Portfolios allocated in CM Atishi-led Delhi Cabinet | Check full list

Sep 21, 2024
Sep 21, 2024 07:38 PM IST

The AAP member is the third woman leader to have held the Delhi chief minister's post. She is also the youngest holder of the office.

AAP leader Atishi, the new chief minister of Delhi, will hold as many as 13 portfolios in her government, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Delhi CM Atishi with fellow AAP leaders and ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Delhi CM Atishi with fellow AAP leaders and ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

She held these portfolios in the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government too.

Atishi is the third woman CM of the national capital (after BJP's Sushma Swaraj and Congress's Sheila Dikshit) and the youngest holder of the post. The eighth CM of Delhi, she will have a very brief tenure as the Union territory will hold assembly polls in February next year.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers headed by the Kalkaji legislator includes Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat, a new inductee.

NamePortfolios
Atishi (CM)

Public Works Department

Power

Education

Higher Education

Training and Technical Education

Public Relations

Revenue

Finance

Planning

Services

Vigilance

Water

Law (and all other portfolios yet to be allocated)

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Urban Development

Irrigation and Flood Control

Health

Industries

Art, Culture and Language

Tourism

Social Welfare

Cooperative

Gopal Rai

Development

General Administration

Environment, Forest and Wildlife

Kailash Gahlot

Transport

Administrative Reforms

Information and Technology

Home

Women and Child Development

Imran Hussain

Food and Supply

Election

Mukesh Ahlawat

Gurudwara Elections

Scheduled Castes and Tribes

Land

Labour

Employment

On Sunday, two days after the Supreme Court gave Arvind Kejriwal bail in the Delhi liquor policy case – he was arrested in March – the AAP supremo declared he will ‘resign as CM within 48 hours’ and accept the post only after getting ‘certificate of honesty’ from the people after the elections.

On Tuesday, AAP picked Atishi to succeed him as chief minister, following which Kejriwal tendered his resignation.

