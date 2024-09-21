Portfolios allocated in CM Atishi-led Delhi Cabinet | Check full list

AAP leader Atishi, the new chief minister of Delhi, will hold as many as 13 portfolios in her government, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday. Delhi CM Atishi with fellow AAP leaders and ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

She held these portfolios in the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government too.

Atishi is the third woman CM of the national capital (after BJP's Sushma Swaraj and Congress's Sheila Dikshit) and the youngest holder of the post. The eighth CM of Delhi, she will have a very brief tenure as the Union territory will hold assembly polls in February next year.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers headed by the Kalkaji legislator includes Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat, a new inductee.

Name Portfolios Atishi (CM) Public Works Department Power Education Higher Education Training and Technical Education Public Relations Revenue Finance Planning Services Vigilance Water Law (and all other portfolios yet to be allocated) Saurabh Bharadwaj Urban Development Irrigation and Flood Control Health Industries Art, Culture and Language Tourism Social Welfare Cooperative Gopal Rai Development General Administration Environment, Forest and Wildlife Kailash Gahlot Transport Administrative Reforms Information and Technology Home Women and Child Development Imran Hussain Food and Supply Election Mukesh Ahlawat Gurudwara Elections Scheduled Castes and Tribes Land Labour Employment

On Sunday, two days after the Supreme Court gave Arvind Kejriwal bail in the Delhi liquor policy case – he was arrested in March – the AAP supremo declared he will ‘resign as CM within 48 hours’ and accept the post only after getting ‘certificate of honesty’ from the people after the elections.

On Tuesday, AAP picked Atishi to succeed him as chief minister, following which Kejriwal tendered his resignation.