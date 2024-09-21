Menu Explore
BJP's ‘new Manmohan Singh’ barb on Atishi taking oath as new Delhi CM

ByHT News Desk
Sep 21, 2024 06:20 PM IST

Atishi was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi at Raj Niwas, days after Arvind Kejriwal stepped down from his post

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took a jibe at Delhi's new chief minister Atishi, calling her the “new Manmohan Singh”.

“I congratulate the people of Delhi as they got the 'new Manmohan Singh' as the real power will be with Arvind Kejriwal - he will be the de facto CM and Atishi will be de jure CM. The Court has given such bail conditions that Arvind Kejriwal wasn't able to function as CM directly, hence an OPS system has begun here,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was quoted by ANI as saying.

“But, we all know how nature and character aren't changed but just the face. And if nature and character have changed then it's a request to Atishi with folded hands to open the doors of 'Sheeshmahal' which was built using 150 crores...The last thing is that - now, someone is there at a constitutional post and we don't know about her stand on Afzal Guru as her family has shown a soft corner towards him (Afzal Guru),” he added.

Delhi's leader of opposition Vijender Gupta told ANI,"It is a dummy government and a dummy chief minister. It will be a remote-control run govt."

ALSO READ: Atishi likely to address assembly on Sept 26-27, agenda unclear

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari urged the new Delhi chief minister to probe the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

"Now you have taken the oath of the Constitution to serve the people of Delhi. Being an MP of Delhi, I have expectations from you and also make the following request: 1. Why was the liquor policy withdrawn and how much revenue was lost in it? 2. How were the semi-permanent structures of the school - rooms with iron-lattice roofs, which are made for Rs. 5 lakh, made for Rs. 25 lakh?" the BJP leader said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with former CM Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia leaves after her swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Mukesh Ahlawat are also seen.(PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with former CM Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia leaves after her swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Mukesh Ahlawat are also seen.(PTI)

Atishi sworn in as new Delhi CM

Atishi was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi at Raj Niwas, days after Arvind Kejriwal stepped down from his post.

Other AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat also took oath as council of ministers in the Atishi-led Delhi cabinet.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
