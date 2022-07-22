Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Portion of Bundelkhand Expressway develops potholes week after opening, pic goes viral

The potholes on the Bundelkhand Expressway were spotted on Wednesday and were repaired immediately, UP Express Industrial Authority said. 
Varun Gandhi shared the video of the portion of the Bundelkhand Expressway that developed potholes after rain.
Published on Jul 22, 2022 07:32 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes owing to heavy rain within a week after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photos of the rain-battered road went viral as BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav shared them from their Twitter handles.

"If the expressway built at a cost of 15,000 crore cannot withstand even five days of rain, then serious questions rise on its quality," Varun Gandhi wrote. "The head of the project, the engineer concerned and responsible companies should be summoned and action be taken against them," he added.

"This is a sample of the quality of the BJP's half-finished development. The Bundelkhand expressway was inaugurated by big people and within a week huge pits of corruption came out on it. It is good that the runway was not built on it," Akhilesh tweeted along with a media video.

"At least, no runway was built on it," Akhilesh added.

According to a PTI report, the potholes were spotted on Wednesday night and were repaired instantly. The highway is also open to traffic, UP Express Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay said. The authority deployed a team with bulldozers and the necessary equipment to repair the stretch, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)

