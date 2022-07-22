Portion of Bundelkhand Expressway develops potholes week after opening, pic goes viral

The 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes owing to heavy rain within a week after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photos of the rain-battered road went viral as BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav shared them from their Twitter handles.

"If the expressway built at a cost of ₹15,000 crore cannot withstand even five days of rain, then serious questions rise on its quality," Varun Gandhi wrote. "The head of the project, the engineer concerned and responsible companies should be summoned and action be taken against them," he added.

15 हजार करोड़ की लागत से बना एक्सप्रेसवे अगर बरसात के 5 दिन भी ना झेल सके तो उसकी गुणवत्ता पर गंभीर प्रश्न खड़े होते हैं।



इस प्रोजेक्ट के मुखिया, सम्बंधित इंजीनियर और जिम्मेदार कंपनियों को तत्काल तलब कर उनपर कड़ी कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित करनी होगी।#BundelkhandExpressway pic.twitter.com/krD6G07XPo — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 21, 2022

"This is a sample of the quality of the BJP's half-finished development. The Bundelkhand expressway was inaugurated by big people and within a week huge pits of corruption came out on it. It is good that the runway was not built on it," Akhilesh tweeted along with a media video.

ये है भाजपा के आधे-अधूरे विकास की गुणवत्ता का नमूना… उधर बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे का बड़े लोगों ने उद्घाटन किया ही था कि इधर एक हफ़्ते में ही इस पर भ्रष्टाचार के बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे निकल आए।



अच्छा हुआ इस पर रनवे नहीं बना। pic.twitter.com/Dcl22VT8zv — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 21, 2022

"At least, no runway was built on it," Akhilesh added.

According to a PTI report, the potholes were spotted on Wednesday night and were repaired instantly. The highway is also open to traffic, UP Express Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay said. The authority deployed a team with bulldozers and the necessary equipment to repair the stretch, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON