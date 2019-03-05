‘Poster boys of Pak’: PM Modi stings Congress for questions on IAF strike Jaish terror camp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the opposition leaders seeking clarification from the central government over strike by the Indian Air Force on a terror camp in Pakistan saying that they “are trying to weaken the position of India”. PM Modi the opposition leaders abuse him over “decisive action” against terror and they “get applause” in Pakistan.

“They (opposition leaders) have become the poster boys of Pakistan. Their statements make headlines in the newspapers of Pakistan,” said PM Modi adding, “They see Pakistan as angel of peace.”

“Someone seeks proof of IAF strike, someone else demands to know the number of casualties caused by our air force. They want to weaken the fight against terrorism. They are trying to break the morale of armed forces. When the whole world is with India, they are trying to weaken the position of India,” said PM Modi at a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar.

Without taking name of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the prime minister alleged that he had given “clean chit” to Pakistan in 2008 Mumbai terror attack, in which more than 160 people were killed. “To him, [former Al Qaida chief) Osama bin Laden was an angel of peace,” PM Modi said attacking Digvijaya Singh.

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh had sought clarification from the government citing reports that the IAF strike did not cause much damage in Pakistan when it targeted a terror camp run by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In one of the tweets, Digvijaya Singh referred to Pulwama terror attack as an “accident”. A suicide bomber had targeted a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama killing 40 jawans.

India stepped up pressure on Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack. On February 26, the IAF carried out a strike at a terror camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The external affairs ministry later said that the IAF action was a “pre-emptive” and “non-military” in nature and carried out on the basis of intelligence input that the Jaish-e-Mohammed was planning to carry out more terror attacks in India.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 17:22 IST