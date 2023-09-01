Poster featuring Eknath Shinde comes up outside INDIA alliance meeting venue

Ahead of the third joint meeting of the newly formed INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), a poster of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde was seen outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Friday, where the opposition leaders have gathered to chart out a concrete roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

News agency ANI shared a video in which posters of Shinde reading can be seen outside the hotel. On Thursday, posters and hoardings showing the leaders of the alliance were put up in Mumbai.

However, Shinde had compared the opposition alliance with demon Raavan when Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted that the INDIA bloc has many faces for the prime ministerial post and asked BJP if the party has another face than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hitting out at the third meeting of the INDIA alliance, Shinde said, “All the opposition parties have come together to plan the strategy to defeat Modi ji. But I will give them advice, do not play with fire, you will get burnt.”

Leaders of around 28 opposition parties have gathered in Mumbai to deliberate on their strategy to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections amid speculation of early polls and the formation of a panel to explore the possibility of "one nation, one election".

The meeting aims to discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and seat sharing in the states. A new slogan of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.