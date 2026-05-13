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Posters warning Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi surface in Kerala as Venugopal leads CM race

The posters appeared outside the district Congress committee office in Wayanad and Vadra’s MP office in Mukkam in Kozhikode

Updated on: May 13, 2026 03:27 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
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Posters appeared at Wayanad district Congress committee office in Kerala on Wednesday warning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the repercussions if they back senior leader KC Venugopal for chief minister’s post.

CCTV visuals showed a person putting up the posters around 3am on Wednesday. (HT Sourced Photo)

Venugopal was backed by six of the nine party leaders who attended a Congress meeting on Tuesday on selecting the United Democratic Front (UDF) CM, while two leaders-- K Muralidharan and VM Sudheeran-- supported VD Satheesan, and one remained neutral.

Ramesh Chemmithala, Congress leader and MLA from Haripad, is the other contender for the post. While Venugopal has the backing of the majority of the elected Congress MLAs, Satheesan has wide support among the party rank and file and key allies like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kerala Congress (Joseph). Track latest updates on Kerala CM announcement here

The posters appeared outside the district Congress committee office in Wayanad and Vadra’s MP office in Mukkam in Kozhikode. Vadra is the Congress MP from Wayanad while Gandhi served as the MP from the constituency between 2019 and 2024.

The Congress-led UDF returned to power in Kerala with a decisive mandate last week, winning 102 of the 140 assembly seats. The incumbent CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was reduced to 35 seats.

In the days following the results of the assembly elections on May 4, Kerala witnessed large-scale protests by Congress workers and activists demanding that the top post in the state go to Satheesan, who served as leader of opposition over the last five years.

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul, were miffed with the public protests and asked the state Congress unit to prevent such incidents.

The decision on the CM’s post is expected on Wednesday.

 
kc venugopal rahul gandhi wayanad chief minister
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