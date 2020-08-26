e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia

Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia

Despite opposition from several quarters and appeals to postpone the national level entrance exams for professional courses amid Covid-19 crisis, the National Testing Agency (NTA) gave directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 13:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged the Centre to either postpone NEETand JEE exams or find an alternative way of conducting them.
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged the Centre to either postpone NEETand JEE exams or find an alternative way of conducting them.(PTI photo)
         

Delhi deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday urged the Central government to either postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or find an alternative way of conducting them.

“I think the Central Govt should postpone the NEET and JEE exams or they should find an alternative way of conducting the exams. Examination system across the world is evolving, there are 1,000 alternate ways to conduct exams,” Sisodia told reporters.

Despite opposition from several quarters and appeals to postpone the national level entrance exams for professional courses amid Covid-19 crisis, the National Testing Agency (NTA) gave directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13.

On August 17, the Supreme Court also rejected the plea seeking postponement of these exams saying a crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi have jointly convened a meeting of chief ministers of non-Bharatiya Janata Party ruled states at 2.30pm on Wednesday to demand postponement of these exams.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will be attending the meeting, a top TMC leader said.

tags
top news
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Interest on loans in moratorium: SC seeks Centre’s stand
Interest on loans in moratorium: SC seeks Centre’s stand
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia
Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In