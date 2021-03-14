Power consumption grows 16.5% in first 12 days of March
Power consumption in the country grew 16.5% in the first 12 days of this month at 47.67 billion units over the corresponding period a year ago, showing a revival in the economic activities, according to power ministry data.
Power consumption during March 1-12 last year was recorded at 40.92 BU.
On the other hand, the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, during this 12-day period of March 2021 remained well above the highest record of 170.16 GW in the entire March 2020.
Till March 12, 2021, peak power demand met touched the highest level of 186.03 GW on March 11, 2021, and recorded a growth of 9.3% over 170.16 GW a year ago.
The highest daily peak power demand met of 1701.16 was recorded on March 3, 2020.
Experts are of the view that the rise in power demand and consumption indicates that the impact of pandemic-induced lockdown and sluggish economic conditions has tapered off.
They exuded confidence that power consumption and demand could record a double digit growth during March this year in view of rising mercury and perk-up in commercial and industrial requirement of electricity.
They expect power consumption in this entire month to be higher than 98.95 BU recorded in March 2020.
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of Covid-19.
After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a 4.6% year-on-year growth in September and 11.6% in October.
In November 2020, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12%, mainly due to the early onset of winters.
In December, power consumption grew by 4.5% while it was 4.4% in January 2021.
Power consumption in February this year recorded higher at 104.11 BU compared to 103.81 BU last year despite the fact that 2020 was a leap year.
