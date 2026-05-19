Powerful in-laws, missing husband, CCTV twist: 5 details fuelling suspicion in Bhopal dowry case

Barely five months after moving into a powerful legal family in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a 33-year-old woman was found dead inside her marital home - leaving behind disturbing chats about feeling “trapped”, an absconding husband, conflicting claims of abuse and mental illness, and CCTV footage now under intense scrutiny as investigators probe allegations of dowry harassment and murder.

Bhopal police have launched a manhunt to find the husband, who is the prime accused in the dowry death case.(PTI)

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The woman, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, was found hanging at her in-laws’ home in Katara Hills area on May 12. Her husband, a lawyer, and mother-in-law, a retired judge, have both been named in an FIR related to dowry death, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes allegations of harassment, assault and destruction of evidence.

The case has triggered outrage across social media and drawn attention because of the accused family’s legal background, multiple alleged lapses in the investigation and the emergence of CCTV footage from the night of the incident.

Here are five developments that have kept the case shrouded in questions:

1. Powerful legal family, absconding husband

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{{^usCountry}} The accused woman's husband is a lawyer, while his mother is a retired judge who also served in senior judicial and academic positions. The victim’s family has repeatedly alleged that the accused family’s influence could compromise the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused woman's husband is a lawyer, while his mother is a retired judge who also served in senior judicial and academic positions. The victim’s family has repeatedly alleged that the accused family’s influence could compromise the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A Bhopal court recently rejected the husband’s anticipatory bail plea, after which police announced a ₹10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. However, the retired judge was granted anticipatory bail earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Bhopal court recently rejected the husband’s anticipatory bail plea, after which police announced a ₹10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. However, the retired judge was granted anticipatory bail earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim’s father has publicly expressed fears that the accused may use “money and power” to secure relief from higher courts unless immediate arrests are made. 2. Chilling chats about feeling ‘trapped’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s father has publicly expressed fears that the accused may use “money and power” to secure relief from higher courts unless immediate arrests are made. 2. Chilling chats about feeling ‘trapped’ {{/usCountry}}

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In WhatsApp messages shared by the woman’s family, she repeatedly described feeling “trapped”, “suffocated” and emotionally broken inside her marriage.

In one message to her mother, she allegedly wrote: “These people won’t let me cry, nor give me a reason to smile.” In another, she said she felt “badly trapped”.

Screenshots of the WhatsApp chats from the woman's phone.

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She also claimed her husband accused her of carrying someone else’s child after she expressed a desire to terminate her pregnancy. The chats suggest she repeatedly begged her family to take her back home from Bhopal.

Messages to friends painted a similarly grim picture. She allegedly warned one friend against rushing into marriage and said staying at home all day in Bhopal was triggering anxiety.

3. CCTV footage complicates timeline

Fresh CCTV footage from the night of the incident has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the probe.

One clip reportedly shows the woman climbing stairs inside the house shortly before the incident. Another purportedly shows her husband attempting CPR on her twice while his mother walks into another room. Two other men are later seen helping carry her downstairs.

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In this screengrab from a video received on May 18, 2026, a CCTV grab showing the woman in her final moments while being administered CPR before being taken to hospital. (PTI)

Police are also probing why the family allegedly shifted the woman to hospital before informing authorities and whether there was a delay in treatment despite the hospital being nearby. According to the victim’s relatives, she was declared “not breathing” nearly 15 minutes after she last spoke to her mother on the phone.

4. Probe under cloud after forensic lapse

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The investigation came under severe scrutiny after police admitted that the rope or belt allegedly used in the hanging was not initially sent to AIIMS Bhopal during the post-mortem examination.

Because of the missing ligature material, doctors could not match it with the marks found on the woman’s neck, raising fresh questions over evidence handling and possible tampering.

The SIT chief later acknowledged the lapse and said action would be taken against the investigating officer. The woman’s family has demanded a fresh post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and transfer of the investigation outside Madhya Pradesh.

The family has also pointed to multiple injury marks mentioned in the preliminary autopsy report, alleging that these suggest physical assault rather than suicide.

5. Competing narratives over mental health and abuse

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As the dowry allegations intensified, the accused family mounted a counter-narrative, claiming the woman suffered from psychiatric issues and substance abuse.

In court filings and public statements, the husband and mother-in-law alleged that she was undergoing psychiatric counselling, displayed withdrawal symptoms and consumed marijuana during pregnancy.

"After coming here, all her supply of drugs was out... She confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana when she wanted to reverse her pregnancy... A counselling session took place during that time... Though I cannot make any hyper-technical statement on the matter because she was on schizophrenic drugs," the mother-in-law told media.

The woman’s family has strongly denied the allegations, describing her as cheerful and professionally successful before marriage. They claim she lost nearly 15 kilograms due to sustained emotional harassment after moving to Bhopal.

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Police have said the SIT is investigating the case strictly on the basis of the dowry harassment and abetment allegations mentioned in the FIR, regardless of claims made in the husband’s bail petition.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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