Pradhan urges Centre to add Odisha's 108 SEBC communities in central OBC list

Bhubaneswar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged his counterpart in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, to include 108 Socially and Economically Backward Classes communities of Odisha in the Central OBC list.

The people categorised as Other Backward Class at the central level are known as Socially and Economically Backward Classes in Odisha.

Pradhan, in a letter to Virendra Kumar on Monday, said: "I would like to draw your kind attention to a matter of great significance concerning the parity between the state and central lists of Other Backward Classes in Odisha."

The Union Education minister, who hails from Odisha, pointed out that several communities that are already recognised in the state list of SEBC by the state government are yet to be included in the Central OBC list.

"This discrepancy has resulted in administrative ambiguities and interpretational challenges for members of these communities, particularly when they migrate across states or seek access to central government services, educational institutions, or employment opportunities," Pradhan said.

Noting that Odisha has a substantial SEBC population, Pradhan said that their exclusion from the Central OBC list deprives them of uniform access to reservation benefits and welfare schemes available at the national level.

Pradhan said that inclusion of these communities in the Central OBC list is necessary to ensure parity between the state and Central frameworks, while also advancing the cause of social justice and inclusive development.

He also attached a detailed list of 108 SEBC communities proposed for inclusion in the central list of OBCs.

"Given the importance of the matter, I request your personal intervention to look into the matter for inclusion of these communities in the Central OBC list, which would ensure uniform access to benefits of reservations and welfare schemes," Pradhan said, adding that this would promote educational and economic advancement among historically disadvantaged groups in the state.

Pradhan on Monday had also urged Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconstitute the Odisha State Commission for Backwards Classes .

In a letter to Majhi, Pradhan said Odisha has 216 socially and educationally backward class communities, and they continue to face challenges in accessing benefits in the absence of a functioning commission.

"I would like to draw your kind attention towards the reconstitution of OSCBC, which is presently functus officio following the completion of its tenure on January 3, 2024 and the absence of appointed members," he said.

