Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya gets over 50,000 visitors since inauguration in April

The new Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya has witnessed a footfall of more than 50,000 visitors in the last two months since it was inaugurated on April 21, the Union ministry of culture said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the Chief Justice of India, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla were among those who visited the new museum on India’s prime ministers.

“The visitors come from diverse sections of society and from all age groups. Family groups, tourist groups, young adults, people with special needs, and school/college groups frequent the Sangrahalaya,” the culture ministry said.

Also Read:PMs’ museum shows ordinary people can rise to top job: Modi

The Sangrahalaya was established as a tribute to every prime minister of India for their contribution towards the nation’s development over the last 75 years since Independence. The museum has interactive features such as helicopter rides, and one can also take pictures alongside their favourite PM.

The museum has technology-based interfaces, including virtual reality, augmented reality, holograms, interactive screens to “tell the story of India after Independence in a comprehensive, objective, and interesting manner”.

“The unique mix of technology to present historical narratives here is a breakaway from conventional museum displays. The logo of the Sangrahalaya signifying the rising hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra has also been highly appreciated as a design concept. The levitating national emblem at the reception has gained special popularity,” the ministry said.

The museum has become both inspirational and educative for people by seamlessly integrating technology with content, the ministry said.

“The Sangrahalaya fulfills a need felt by people for long of knowing the history of contemporary India, and of the political leadership of the country,” the statement added.