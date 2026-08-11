Prakash Raj claims name dropped in Bengaluru voters' list after SIR: 'Kya kya kaagaz dikhana padega'

Actor Prakash Raj claimed that his name has been deleted from the Bengaluru electoral roll amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Karnataka.

Prakash Raj claims his name was dropped from the Bengaluru voters' list after SIR. (Savitha)

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In a video shared on X, Raj called the development a “joke” and said he was born and raised in the constituency, where he attended school and college and worked in theatre.

Also read | Prakash Raj condemns use of tear gas in Jharkhand student protest crackdown: 'This brutality will not work anymore

“I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose vote right has been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SIR. Nice joke, no?” he said, questioning what documents he would now need to submit to get his name back. “Kya kya kaagaz dikhana padega?” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Raj, who had also contested the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, said he would find out the process to get his voter ID back. “Game on. Let me see what is the process I have to go through to get back my voter ID is,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raj, who had also contested the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, said he would find out the process to get his voter ID back. “Game on. Let me see what is the process I have to go through to get back my voter ID is,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Karnataka SIR: Draft electoral roll publication deferred to August 24

He further questioned whether authorities could stop citizens from exercising their political power, saying, “You can use your powers to deny a few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us, my dear friend, from our power of bringing you down?”

Raj on protest in Jharkhand

Raj earlier reacted to the use of force against protesting students marching towards the Jharkhand legislative assembly in Ranchi on Monday.

Prakash took to his X account and reposted a video allegedly taken from the protest site, which showed visuals where tear gas and lathi charge were used to disperse students. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Why .. Why .. Why. This brutality will not work anymore.. it will only bring the arrogant power down.”

Karnataka SIR

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The publication of Karnataka’s draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been deferred to August 24, and the final electoral roll will now be published on October 27, according to a revised schedule issued by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

The revised schedule follows an August 7 letter from the Election Commission of India and retains October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for the electoral roll revision.