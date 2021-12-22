Pralay missile successfully test-fired, reached target with ‘high degree’ accuracy: DRDO

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the surface-to-surface guided, short-range Pralay ballisitic missile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said, adding that weapon met all its objectives.

#WATCH 'Pralay' surface to surface ballistic missile successfully testfired



(Source: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/MjW9lYR1Cm — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

“The missile, which can strike targets at a range of 150 to 500 kms, was test-fired off the Odisha coast. It followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory, and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms,” news agency ANI quoted DRDO officials as saying.

The missile, test-fired off the Odisha coast, has met all its objectives. The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms: DRDO officials — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Providing further details, officials informed that during the exercise, all sub-systems performed 'satisfactorily.' They said, “All sensors deployed near impact point across eastern coast, including downrange ships, tracked missile trajectory and captured all events. Pralay is powered with solid propellant rocket motor, and has many new technologies.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, said DRDO, congratulated associated teams for the successful trial. Quoting Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO, the agency said that upon induction, the missile, which is equipped with modern technology, would ‘provide necessary inputs to the armed forces.’

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the team & said that this missile is a new generation Surface-to-Surface missile equipped with modern technologies & induction of this weapon system will give necessary impetus to the Armed Forces: DRDO officials — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Pralay can be fired from a mobile launcher, and its guidance system includes state-of-the-art Navigation System and Integrated Avionics, officials further stated.

The project to develop this missile was sanctioned in March 2015 with a budget of nearly ₹333 crore. The weapon is based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian Ballistic Missile Defence Program.

