Home / India News / Pralay missile successfully test-fired, reached target with ‘high degree’ accuracy: DRDO
india news

Pralay missile successfully test-fired, reached target with ‘high degree’ accuracy: DRDO

Test-fired off the Odisha coast, the missile met all its objectives, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said. 
The Pralay missile (ANI)
The Pralay missile (ANI)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the surface-to-surface guided, short-range Pralay ballisitic missile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said, adding that weapon met all its objectives.

“The missile, which can strike targets at a range of 150 to 500 kms, was test-fired off the Odisha coast. It followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory, and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms,” news agency ANI quoted DRDO officials as saying.

 

Providing further details, officials informed that during the exercise, all sub-systems performed 'satisfactorily.' They said, “All sensors deployed near impact point across eastern coast, including downrange ships, tracked missile trajectory and captured all events. Pralay is powered with solid propellant rocket motor, and has many new technologies.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, said DRDO, congratulated associated teams for the successful trial. Quoting Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO, the agency said that upon induction, the missile, which is equipped with modern technology, would ‘provide necessary inputs to the armed forces.’

 

Pralay can be fired from a mobile launcher, and its guidance system includes state-of-the-art Navigation System and Integrated Avionics, officials further stated.

The project to develop this missile was sanctioned in March 2015 with a budget of nearly 333 crore. The weapon is based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian Ballistic Missile Defence Program.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out