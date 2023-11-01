'Pranab Mukherjee office bug': BJP retorts to P Chidambaram over Apple alert row

A war of words ensued between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday after the latter questioned the alerts from Apple to opposition leaders.Taking to social media platform X, Chidambaram posted,"It is undeniable that hundreds of Opposition leaders got an alert from Apple of a state-sponsored attempt to compromise their phones. Why only Opposition leaders? Who will be interested in compromising the phones of Opposition leaders? After the Pegasus mystery (not resolved until this date), the finger of suspicion points to a government agency. At the moment it is only a suspicion".Chidambaram was referring to the controversy that erupted after nine opposition leaders claimed they received emails by Apple warning them of hacking attempts by unidentified “state-sponsored” attackers.The Congress leader's remarks were countered by Malviya, who shared a screenshot of a 2011 news article pertaining to then Union minister Pranab Mukherjee saying that his finance ministry offices were bugged. “You were the Home Minister when former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee’s office was bugged. Does this ring a bell, Mr Chidambaram?”, Malviya posted.According to the mentioned news report, Mukherjee had written to then prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh about adhesive-like substance recovered from his office that might have been used to implant an electronic device.

On the Apple alert controversy, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that the government is taking the matter seriously and has initiated a probe into the issue.

“The government is concerned about this issue and it will get to the bottom of it. We have already ordered investigation into it”, he had said at a press briefing.

“Apple has issued this advisory in 150 countries. It is clear from their mail that they don't have specific information. They have sent this alert based on an estimate”, he added.

