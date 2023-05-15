Prashant Kishor injured, to take time off ‘Jan Suraaj’ padyatra in Bihar

Ace political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor has suffered an injury which could keep him off his state-wide Jan Suraaj march in Bihar for about two weeks. The former political consultant told reporters that he had developed pain in his left leg during his padyatra in the Vaishali district. The doctors later diagnosed muscle tear caused by walking long distances. Kishor will be recuperating from the tear for the next 15 days before he resumes his foot march again.

"I am encountering no other health problem. The muscle tear was caused by walking long distances on bad roads. I refused to take a break in order to maintain honesty of purpose", the 45-year-old IPAC chief told reporters at Morwa in Samastipur.

"It has been advised that since the padayatra will take many more months to cover every nook and corner of Bihar, I halt for some time to allow the healing process. The padayatra will resume after about 15 days from this very spot in the same format and with the same intensity," he said.

Kishor, known for his role in shaping election campaigns and strategies for various political parties, claims to have had his fill of professional consultancy and that he wants to help his home state Bihar come out of the quagmire of economic stagnation. While the former poll strategist has indicated several times that his ‘Jan Suraaj campaign’ may evolve into a full-fledged political party, he has ruled himself out as the leader.

Major political formations in the state seem bewildered by his drive and the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' as well as BJP have suspected him of being in cahoots with their respective opponents. Nonetheless, the campaign seems to have gained some traction of late, with the surprise victory of an independent candidate backed by it in a recent by-election to a legislative council seat. Kishot got a shot in the arm with many former IPS officers joining his Jan Suraj campaign in Bihar. Kishor’s initiative completed a year on May 2 with his padyatra covering almost 3,000 km in seven districts. He is likely to undertake padyatra in the remaining 30 districts as well.

(With PTI inputs)

