Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC team ‘confined’ to Tripura hotel
india news

Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC team ‘confined’ to Tripura hotel

AGARTALA: At least 23 members of Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee ( I-PAC) were on Monday asked to stay inside a hotel in Agartala till their Covid-19 test reports arrive, police said
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 12:57 AM IST
HT Image

AGARTALA: At least 23 members of Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee ( I-PAC) were on Monday asked to stay inside a hotel in Agartala till their Covid-19 test reports arrive, police said.

The team arrived in the state last week to assess potentiality of Trinamool Congress (TMC) to expand its base in Tripura, which will go for assembly polls in 2023. The state is currently ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party- Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (BJP-IPFT) alliance.

Police said some of these persons were found moving at different places amidst Covid-19 curfew. Police added that they visited their hotel on Monday and inquired about their purpose of visit, calling it a ‘routine check-up’.

All of them underwent Covid-19 tests on Monday and were asked to stay inside a private hotel where they have been staying, till they get clearance from the health department, said a police officer from East Agartala police station.

A person from the I-PAC team stranded at the hotel said they were not given any reason for staying in the hotel except that the order came “from the top”. The person added that the RT-PCR tests are suspected to have been so aligned that the visiting team members could board their flights back to Kolkata and do nothing apart from that.

A state health department official said the team members had violated the mandatory RT-PCR negative test report to enter the state for non-residents.

Meanwhile, TMC’s Tripura unit president Asish Lal Singh termed it as an attack on democracy. “The I-PAC team came here for a survey. The state government has put them under virtual house arrest as they are scared of their survey results...,” said Singh.

President of BJP in the state Manik Saha said he is not aware of anything about this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP