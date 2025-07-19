Prashant Kishor sustained minor injury, needs hardly two days rest, says doctor

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has sustained a soft tissue injury to his chest during a roadshow in Arrah, with doctors confirming that there is no bone injury and his CT scan report is normal. Jan Suraaj Party president Prashant Kishore suffered a rib injury during the Bihar Badlaav rally in Ara, Bihar(HT Photo)

Dr Kamran of Mediversal Hospital said that Kishor is expected to recover in a day or two with rest, ice packing, and medication.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Dr Kamran said, "He was standing at the door during a rally. The crowd swelled and collided with the door. The door hit him in the chest. He sustained a soft tissue injury. This is not a bone injury; the CT scan is totally normal. With rest, ice packing and some medicines, he will recover. He needs hardly a day or two of rest."

Manoj Bharti, the working president of Jan Suraj Party, said that Kishor is completely healthy and just needs a little rest. "A public meeting for change was organised at Ramna Maidan in Ara. During a roadshow there, due to the crowd, he (Prashant Kishor) felt pain in his ribs after being pressed between the vehicle's door and the vehicle... Currently, he is resting at his home... It will take some time for him to recover... He is completely healthy. He just needs a little rest," Bharti said.

According to the people present at the site of the incident, the poll strategist-turned-politician was trying to help a woman stuck in the heavy crowd at the roadshow, when Kishor was pushed against his car, with the door hitting him in the chest.

The party also confirmed the incident in a post on X, "While accepting greetings from the crowd, Prashant Kishor got injured in his ribcage at the vehicle's gate. The situation is fine now."

The road show showed Kishor being out of breath, and being made to sit down as people try to ascertain any injury to the Jan Suraaj founder. According to party leaders, it was just a minor setback for the party's founder, and he is now okay, with plans to continue attending party events set for July 19 (Saturday).

The Jan Suraaj party's founder, along with other party leaders, has been gearing up to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with the theme of bringing change in Bihar by ousting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Jan Suraaj, under the leadership of Prashant Kishor, has been carrying out 'Bihar Badlao' rally across the state.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2. (ANI)