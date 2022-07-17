Prayagraj admin invokes NSA against accused in violence case

The Prayagraj district administration has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Javed Mohammad, who is believed to be the main conspirator behind the June 10 violence, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said on Saturday.

“On the recommendation of the district police, NSA has been invoked against Javed Mohammad for being a key facilitator of the June 10 arson and violence,” Khatri said.

On June 11, Mohammad was arrested on charges of instigating violent protests in Atala locality against derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal.

His house in K Ashiyana, in Kareli area, which was allegedly owned by his wife Parveen Fatima, was subsequently razed by authorities on charges of norm violation and its construction allegedly without the sanction of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA).

Fatima later moved the Allahabad high court, saying she was the owner of the house as she had received the same as a gift from her parents before her marriage.

She also alleged that she was not served any notice by (PDA) before the demolition and sought orders to rebuild the house.

The state government, however, alleged the nameplate of Mohammad was affixed on the gate of the house.

The petition is presently pending in the high court with the case set to be next taken up for hearing on July 19.

Mohammad is currently lodged in Deoria prison.

