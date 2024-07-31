Preeti Sudan, former union health secretary, appointed as UPSC director

Former union health secretary Preeti Sudan has been appointed as the director of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Former union health secretary Preeti Sudan has been appointed as the director of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). According to reports, she will take charge of the position on Thursday, August 1.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!