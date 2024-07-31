 Preeti Sudan, former union health secretary, appointed as UPSC director | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Preeti Sudan, former union health secretary, appointed as UPSC director

ByHT News Desk
Jul 31, 2024 10:34 AM IST

Former union health secretary Preeti Sudan has been appointed as the director of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Former union health secretary Preeti Sudan has been appointed as the director of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). According to reports, she will take charge of the position on Thursday, August 1.

Ex-union secretary Preeti Sudan to be appointed as new UPSC director
Ex-union secretary Preeti Sudan to be appointed as new UPSC director

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Preeti Sudan, former union health secretary, appointed as UPSC director
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On