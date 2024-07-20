Congress' ‘nudged out’ reaction to UPSC chairman Manoj Soni's resignation

The Congress on Saturday said Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman Manoj Soni was apparently "nudged out" amid the ongoing controversy involving the UPSC. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's reaction comes after reports suggested that Manoj Soni resigned as UPSC chairman citing personal reasons, five years before his term ends in May 2029. UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigns (X)

Jairam Ramesh said that the integrity and independence of all Constitutional bodies have been significantly compromised since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014.

Ramesh said, "The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times even the self-anointed non-biological PM is forced to say enough in enough."

Also read | UPSC row: G20 Sherpa raises concern over misuse of reservations by officials

"Mr. Modi brought in one of his favourite 'academics' from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him Chairman in 2023 with a six year term. But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiry of his term. Whatever the reasons that may be given, it appears clear that he had to be nudged out given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved," he added.

He added that many similar characters have filled the system and questioned why the chairman of the NTA has not been affected so far.

Official sources told news agency PTI that his resignation was “not in any way connected to controversies and allegations surrounding the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar issue came to the fore”.

“The UPSC chairman had tendered his resignation citing personal reasons over a fortnight back. It is yet to be accepted,” an unnamed source told PTI.

Eminent educationist Manoj Soni, 59, joined the Commission on June 28, 2017. He became the UPSC chairman on May 16, 2023, with his term set to end on May 15, 2029.

Sources said Soni was not interested in becoming the UPSC chairman and had asked to be relieved, but his request was initially denied. Now, he wishes to spend more time on "socio-religious activities".

This development is significant as the UPSC recently filed a criminal case against Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer, for faking her identity to exceed the allowed attempts in the civil services examination and has taken steps to bar her from future selections.