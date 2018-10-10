Preity Zinta’s molestation case against Ness Wadia cancelled by high court

Actor Preity Zinta’s molestation case against industrialist Ness Wadia has been cancelled by the Bombay High Court, according to news agency ANI.

The 43-year-old actress had filed a police complaint in 2014 alleging that she was molested by the industrialist in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on May 30 when an IPL match was played between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

In her statement to the police, Zinta had alleged that during the match, Wadia came up to her, grabbed her by the hand and started using abusive words in front of other spectators.

Zinta and Wadia are co-owners of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

The actor and the industrialist ended a five-year relationship in 2011. In an interview to a film magazine, Zinta had once said, “I walked out of my relationship with Ness Wadia.”

