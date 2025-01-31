Mahakumbh stampede: 'Shame, shame' chants amid President's speech delivered by Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's reading of President Droupadi Murmu's address in English during a joint sitting of Parliament was met by "shame shame" chants and protests by opposition MPs on Friday. As VP Jagdeep Dhankhar spoke of Mahakumbh stampede, opposition leaders disrupted by saying 'shame' shame.'(Sansad TV)

The protests erupted after a mention of the tragic stampede at the ongoing Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj. As Dhankhar spoke of the incident earlier this week, opposition leaders disrupted by saying 'shame' shame.'

In her address, Murmu said the Mahakumbh is a festival of India's cultural tradition and social consciousness and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede that took place on Wednesday.

"Millions of devotees from across the country and the world have taken a holy dip at Prayagraj. I express my sorrow over the unfortunate incident on Mauni Amavasya and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

The President’s address highlighted the significance of the Mahakumbh as a celebration of India’s cultural heritage and social consciousness.

Mahakumbh stampede: Judicial commission begins probe

A stampede occurred on Tuesday as a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.''

The three-member judicial commission constituted to investigate the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, has officially begun its work, as per a release.

The commission members arrived at their office in Janpath, Lucknow, on Thursday, and immediately took charge of the investigation.

President Murmu on Manipur conflict

Earlier, when President Murmu talked about northeastern states in her speech, few opposition members were heard saying, "Manipur, Manipur".

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.