President Murmu offers condolences over Maha Kumbh stampede in Parliament address

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences over the stampede incident at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj that killed at least 30 people on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu in Parliament on Friday(YouTube/Sansad TV)

President Droupadi Murmu was addressing both houses of Parliament ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session 2025. Follow Budget Session live updates

"The historic Maha Kumbh is going on. It is a festival of our cultural traditions and social awakening. Crores of devotees from India and the world have taken a holy dip in Prayagraj. I express my condolences on the accident that occurred on Mauni Amavasya and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu said.

President Droupadi Murmu paid tributed to former prime minister of India, Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 last year.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings on the occasion of the country celebrating 75 years of adopting Constitution.

President Murmu also said that the third term of government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations. "My government is committed to fulfilling the dream of the middle class of having their own house...," President Murmu said.

"Two months ago, we celebrated the 75 years of adopting our constitution and a few days ago, we completed our journey of 75 years... On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constituution Committee."

India adopted its Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. While November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, in India, January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day.

President Murmu further said, "My government believes in women-led development in the country...The government aims to have 3 crore Lakhpati didi".

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed President Droupadi Murmu in Parliament on Friday.