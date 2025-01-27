Southern flavours reign supreme at President Droupadi Murmu's 'At Home' reception on Republic Day: The full hi-tea menu

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a reception on the occasion of Republic Day, yesterday, within the hallowed confines of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Referred to as 'At Home', the centre of the dignitary-flanked reception was an exquisite hi-tea menu, shining the spotlight on some scrumptious delicacies from across the South Indian gastronomic spectrum. The eminent list of attendees included the likes of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, also the chief guest for this year's Republic Day parade, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, top civil, military and police officers, and diplomats. Southern flavours got the spotlight at President Droupadi Murmu's 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan: The full hi-tea menu(Photos: X/rashtrapatibhvn, Whisk Affair)

As per an ANI report, the following were the eats served up.

Spoilt for savoury choice

Gongura pickle stuffed kuzhi paniyaram or pan fried fermented rice dumplings with sorrel leave pickle lead the charge followed by Andhra mini-onion samosas with a side of tomato peanut chutney. Karuveppilai podi ghee mini ragi idli or steamed finger millet rice cakes, tossed in ghee and a curry leaf spice mix followed suit. Udupi uddina vada or crispy doughnut shaped lentil fritters, mini masala uttappam with podi or fermented rice pancakes with gun powder and kondakadalai sundal or tossed chickpeas with spices, left all takers spoilt for choice. Crowd favourites like murukku, banana chips, and tapioca chips were of course made available.

Concluding on a sweet note

Desserts were a decadent yet earthy affair with all sweet teeth in attendance chose between rawa kesari or a semolina, ghee, sugar and saffron concoction, parippu pradaman or lentil coconut milk pudding with palm jaggery, mysore pak or dry sweets with condensed milk, dry fruit putharekalu or rice starch flaky pastry with jaggery and nuts and ragi ladoos.

Hydrating options

To wash all the deliciousness down guests had the option to chose between green vegetable juice, orange juice, tender coconut water, elaichi tea, filter coffee Nilgiri and green tea.

What a feast indeed!