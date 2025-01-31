Economic Survey 2025 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to table pre-budget document in Parliament today

Jan 31, 2025 9:20 AM IST

The Economic Survey is a document prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser.

Economic Survey gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

The Economy Survey document may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2025-26, to be presented on Saturday.

The first Economic Survey reportedly came into existence in 1950-51, when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Budget documents and presented the day before the Union Budget.

(via ANI)