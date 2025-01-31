Economic Survey 2025 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to table pre-budget document in Parliament today
Economic Survey 2025 LIVE: The Budget session of Parliament starts on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. After the President's address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha separately. The General Budget for FY26 will be presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1....Read More
Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Saturday for the eighth consecutive time.
The Budget session, the most important and the longest in a calendar year, will continue till April 4. Both the Houses will be adjourned for recess on February 13, to reassemble on March 10.
More on Budget Session:
- The government has listed 16 bills, besides the financial business, for the upcoming session. The first half of the session will focus on President’s speech, the Budget speech, a debate on both speeches and related issues. The second half will see ministry-wise demands for grants discussion, the passage of the Finance Bill and other legislative issues.
- The 16 bills listed include the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill.
- Opposition parties indicated on Thursday that they will press the treasury benches over the Maha Kumbh stampede that led to the deaths of at least 30 people, among a host of other issues.
- At the customary all-party meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, opposition leaders also indicated they will raise the issue of the controversial UGC draft regulations while leaders of the ruling NDA ally Janata Dal (United) suggested that the JPC on One Nation, One Election should have extensive debate.
When is Budget 2025 going to be tabled?
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Saturday, February 1. Nirmala Sitharaman will set a record for being the only finance minister to present budget for eight consecutive times.
What is Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey is a document prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser.
Economic Survey gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.
The Economy Survey document may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2025-26, to be presented on Saturday.
The first Economic Survey reportedly came into existence in 1950-51, when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Budget documents and presented the day before the Union Budget.
Budget Session to continue till April 4
Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey
