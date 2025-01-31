7 highlights from Economic Survey 2025 tabled by Nirmala Sitharaman

Economic Survey 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Friday, January 31, 2025. Economic Survey 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media on the BJP delegation meeting with the Election Commission regarding the Yamuna water issue, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva and others also present.(Rahul Singh/ANI)

The survey projects India's GDP to grow in the range of 6.3-6.8%.

The 2025 survey came within a span of six months from the previous 2022-23 survey which was presented in July 22, 2024 after the General Election.

Also Read: 'Particularly keen on India': Tim Cook notes India’s value amid record earnings

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is a compilation of the Indian economy's performance and government policies, as well as the outlook for the upcoming financial year. It is prepared by the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) which is headed by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). V. Anantha Nageswaran.

The economic survey is divided into two parts: Part A which analyses economic performance based on macroeconomic indicators and fiscal trends, and Part B which looks at socio-economic issues like education, poverty, climate change, and GDP growth outlook, inflation, and trade.

Also Read: Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: What India wants from FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1

7 key highlights of the Economic Survey 2025

The following are 7 key highlights of the Economic Survey 2025.

1. India's economy will remain stable

Despite global uncertainty, India's real GDP growth of 6.4% in the financial year 2024-25 (as per first advance estimates of national income) remains close to the decadal average, according to the survey.

As a result, "from an aggregate supply perspective, real gross value added (GVA) is also estimated to grow by 6.4 per cent FY25," the survey said.

2. All sectors will contribute to growth

All sectors are performing well, the Economic Survey document said. “The agriculture sector remains strong, consistently operating well above trend levels. The industrial sector has also found its footing above the pre-pandemic trajectory. The robust rate of growth in recent years has taken the services sector close to its trend levels.”

3. Inflation is coming under control

Retail headline inflation softened from 5.4% in the financial year 2023-24 to 4.9% during the April-December period of 2024-25, according to the survey.

"Despite challenges, there are positive signs for inflation management in India. The Reserve Bank of India and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) project that India’s consumer price inflation will gradually align with the target of around 4 per cent in FY26," the survey read.

4. FPI positive overall, FDI shows signs of revival

Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) have shown a mixed trend in 2024-25 so far. Uncertainty in the global markets and profittaking by foreign portfolio investors led to capital outflows. However, strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a favourable business environment, and high economic growth have kept FPI flows positive overall.

Meanwhile, gross foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows have shown signs of revival in the first eight months of 2024-25, though net FDI inflows declined relative to April-November 2023 due to a rise in repatriation/disinvestment.

Also Read: Gold hits record high amid concerns of Donald Trump tariffs

5. Banking and Insurance sector is stable

Commercial banks have reported a consistent decline in their gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio "from its peak in FY18 to a low of 2.6 per cent at the end of September 2024," according to the survey.

Apart from this, the credit-GDP gap also narrowed to 0.3% in the first quarter of 2024-25 from -10.3% in the same quarter of the previous year, which indicates that the recent growth in bank credit is sustainable.

Moreover, insurance premiums grew 7.7% in 2023-24, reaching ₹11.2 lakh crore and total number of pension subscribers grew by 16% year-on-year as of September 2024, according to the survey.

6. Exports are growing

India's total exports (merchandise and services) have registered a steady growth in the first nine months of FY25, reaching USD 602.6 billion (6 per cent). Growth in services and goods exports, excluding petroleum and gems and jewellery, was 10.4 per cent. Total imports during the same period reached USD 682.2 billion, registering a growth of 6.9 per cent on the back of steady domestic demand.

"The evolving global trade dynamics, marked by gradual shifts towards greater protectionism, require assessing the situation and developing a forwardlooking strategic trade roadmap. By adapting to these trends and leveraging its strengths, India can accelerate its growth and enhance its presence in global trade," the survey read.

7. Credit for MSMEs outpaces credit for large enterprises

Across industries, bank credit to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been growing faster than credit disbursal to large enterprises.

As of the end of November 2024, credit to MSMEs registered a year-on-year growth of 13%, whereas it stood at 6.1% for large enterprises.

Sector-wise, the growth in agriculture credit as of 29 November 2024 in the current financial year was 5.1%. Meanwhile, the growth in industrial credit picked up and stood at 4.4% as of the end of November 2024, higher than 3.2% recorded a year ago.

However, credit growth to the services and personal loans segments also moderated to 5.9 % and 8.8% respectively, as of the end of November 2024 in the current financial year. Amongst the services sector, the moderation has been driven by a slowdown in credit disbursal to NBFCs.

Vehicle and housing loans drove the moderation in the personal loans segment. In terms of increasing risk weights to NBFCs and credit cards, RBI's policy interventions contributed to the moderation of credit growth in those segments.