Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold hits record high amid concerns of Donald Trump tariffs

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 31, 2025 09:09 AM IST

This also comes after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25-4.5 per cent on Wednesday.

Gold hit an all-time high on Thursday, hitting 83,800, in a surge driven by rising concerns of tariffs by the Donald Trump administration in the US, forcing investors to retreat to safer assets such as the yellow metal.

Gold of 99.9% purity rose by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 to hit a peak of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83,800 per 10 grams from the previous close of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83,750 per 10 grams on Wednesday(Representative Image)
Gold of 99.9% purity rose by 50 to hit a peak of 83,800 per 10 grams from the previous close of 83,750 per 10 grams on Wednesday(Representative Image)

Gold prices extended their upward momentum for a second straight session, hitting a record high of 83,800 per 10 grams in Delhi on Thursday, fueled by strong global cues.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold with 99.9 per cent purity rose by 50 per 10 grams, surpassing Wednesday’s close of 83,750 per 10 grams.

Also Read: Trump administration considers tighter curbs on Nvidia's H20 chip export to China: Report

Meanwhile Comex gold futures in the international markets jumped $23.65 per ounce or 0.84 per cent to hit an all-time high of $2,817.15 per ounce.

Also Read: NPCI bans special characters in UPI transaction IDs from February 1: Details

However, it has now dropped again. As of 8 am IST on January 31, 2025, gold was sitting at 82,100 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The low so far is 80,970 per 10 grams and the high so far is 82,100.

In the international market, gold was at $2,796.87 according to Bloomberg data. This was a rise of $2.28 or 0.08 per cent.

This comes after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25-4.5 per cent on Wednesday, saying it was not in a hurry to cut rates since the risks pertaining to its dual mandate of employment and inflation is finely balanced.

Also Read: Microsoft CFO tells employees to ‘focus’ as DeepSeek release raises questions on AI spending: Report

“Comex Gold was under pressure in the previous session (Wednesday) and closed one per cent lower. After hitting a two-month high of $2,770, prices retreated as investors shifted their focus to fixed-income instruments and defensive equities as they reassessed future returns from US tech heavyweights. However, the Federal Reserve's expectations of a dovish stance later this year provided some support, limiting further downside,” Axis Securities wrote in its Commodity Derivatives Snapshot.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On