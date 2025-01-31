‘No foreign interference for 1st time in 10 years’: PM's dig at Opposition ahead of Budget Session

For the first time in 10 years, there has been no attempt from abroad to set stoke any trouble ahead of Parliament session, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a dig at Opposition in his customary address ahead of the beginning of Budget Session on Friday, January 31. PM Modi delivering the customary address ahead of commencement of Budget Session of Parliament on Friday(YouTube/ Sansad TV)

“This is probably the first session of Parliament since 2014 in which an attempt has been made to set fire to a foreign country a day before,” PM Modi said. Follow Budget 2025 live updates

“I have been observing for the last 10 years, before every season, people get ready to do mischief and here we know that there is no shortage of people to escalate it,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi also said in his address that India is advancing in “mission mode”.

"We are advancing in mission mode… Innovation, inclusion and investment – ​​this has consistently been the basis of our economic activity roadmap, PM Modi said, speaking at Parliament complex on Friday, a day ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2025.

PM Modi said the he is confident this Budget session will “infuse new confidence, energy in attaining the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'” by 2047, when India will complete 100 years of independence.

“Friends, I hope that we will live up to the hopes and aspirations of the country in this budget session,” PM Modi said.

Budget Session 2025

The Budget Session, which starts on January 31, will be in two phases and will conclude on April 4. The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the two Houses will again meet on March 10 after recess with the session concluding on April 4.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1. This will make Nirmala Sitharaman the only finance minister to present budget for eight consecutive times, however, the record for the most budget presentations is with former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Morarji Desai presented 10 budgets over different time periods: Six budgets during his tenure as finance minister in 1959-1964, and four budgets between 1967-1969.