Economic Survey to be presented in Parliament today: What's the pre-budget document?

The Economic Survey, a pre-budget document detailing the state of the economy over the last fiscal year, will be presented in Parliament at 12 pm today by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Economic Survey, a pre-budget document detailing the state of the economy over the last fiscal year(@nsitharamanoffc)

The presentation comes a day before the much anticipated arrival of the Union Budget 2025-26. The survey will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 pm and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

Also Read: Budget 2025: Five concerns of the common man that need Nirmala Sitharaman's attention

The Economic Survey is prepared under the supervision of the chief economic advisor and includes insights into the economy prepared by the economic division of the department of economic affairs in the ministry of finance.

The document not only details the current state of the economy but also provides an outlook for the upcoming fiscal year. It can also be an indicator of the tone and texture of the Union Budget.

Also Read: What Union Budget 2025 can offer women workers in manufacturing

The presentation of the Economic Survey will kickstart the Budget Session of Parliament, which concludes on April 4. Parliament will have an inter-session break from February 14 and will resume on March 10.

The theme of the Economic Survey also holds significance. In 2024, the theme was economic resilience. The theme sets the tone for the policies which are proposed in the Union Budget as well.

The first Economic Survey came into existence in 1950-51, when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Budget documents and presented the day before the Union Budget, reported ANI.

Before the budget is presented, conventionally a Cabinet meeting headed by the prime minister is also held, where ministers are briefed about the budget and Cabinet approval is taken.

Ahead of the Union Budget presentation, President Droupadi Murmu will also address a joint seating of parliament today.