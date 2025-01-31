Economic Survey suggests strict labelling rules for ultra-processed foods

The Economic Survey has called for stringent rules regarding the labelling of rules on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) over growing concerns regarding the impact of UPFs on public health. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.(Sansad TV via PTI)

The survey thus calls for strong measures to regulate their consumption.

"Stringent front-of-the-pack labelling rules are needed and to be enforced. It is not an exaggeration to suggest that the country's future growth potential rides a lot on this measure," the survey read.

The UPF industry is a massive industry worth ₹2,500 billion in 2021, a report by news agency ANI cited the survey as saying.

The survey went on to raise concerns regarding misleading advertisements, celebrity endorsements, and unclear labelling, which influence consumer choices, especially among children and adolescents.

The health risks because of UPFs include cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders. Mental health decline is also another noted effect.

"Scientific evidence abounds that the consumption of ultra-processed foods (High in Fat, Salt and Sugar or HFSS) is a big factor in undermining both physical and mental health. In this regard, globally, self-regulation has been ineffective," according to the survey.

The survey calls for strict enforcement of labelling rules to ensure consumers are well-informed about the high levels of fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) in these products.

This is because safeguarding the health of India's young population is crucial for the country's economic progress, according to it.

This comes at a time when the government has already launched initiatives such as the Eat Right India and the Fit India Movement to promote healthier eating habits and an active lifestyle, according to the report.