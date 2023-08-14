President approves Tatrakshak Medals for Indian Coast Guard personnel | Check List

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday approved one President's Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and five Tatrakshak Medals (TM) to the Indian Coast Guard personnel on the eve of Independence Day. According to a statement by the ministry of defense, the awards were given to recongnise their “act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished or meritorious service.”

List of Indian Coast Guard personnel with their respective awards:

President's Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)

Indian Coast Guards (ICG) with fishermen who were rescued near Mandapam, in Ramanathapuram district, Monday, May 29. (PTI/ PIB)

(i) IG Manoj Vasant Baadkar, TM

Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)

(i) Comdt (JG) Anurag Shukla

(ii) Sultan Singh, P/Nvk(P)

Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)

(i) DIG Manoj Bhatia

(ii) DIG KR Deepak Kumar

(iii) Deobrat Kumar Mishra, P/Adh(RP)

President's nod to 76 Gallantry awards

President Murmu also approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on Monday. The awards include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, two Bar to Sena Medals, 52 Sena Medals, three Nao Sena Medal and four Vayu Sena Medals.

Apart from these, President Murmu gave her assent to 30 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army, including to Army dog Madhu (Posthumous), and one to Air Force personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations.

According to the defense ministry, the operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Casualty Evacuation, Operation Mount Chomo, Operation Pangsau Pass, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Orchid, Operation Kalisham Valley, Rescue Operation and Operation Evacuation.

President's address to the nation

In her address to the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day, President Murmu on Monday hailed India's GDP growth despite challenges and said a large number of people have come out of poverty in the last decade. Murmu also lauded India's space agency ISRO for scaling new heights and setting higher benchmarks of excellence.

"This year, ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3, and its lander named 'Vikram' and its rover named 'Pragyan' are slated to land on the moon in the next few days. It will be a proud moment for all of us, and I look forward to it," she said.

