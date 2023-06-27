President Droupadi Murmu confers 84 Distinguished Service Awards in Delhi. Here is the full list

President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred 84 Distinguished Service Awards to serving and retired Indian Armed Forces and Coast Guard personnel for distinguished service of exceptional order during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-II) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The awards were presented during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-II) in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Twitter/President of India)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the 84 awards presented by President Murmu were 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs), one Bar to AVSM, three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSMs) and 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs).

Here is a list of all the awardees.

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

Lieutenant General PN Ananthanarayanan, Sena Medal, The Infantry (Army) Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh Minhas, The Armoured Corps (Army) Lieutenant General Harminder Singh Kahlon, Sena Medal, The Corps Of Engineers (Army) Lieutenant General Sunil Puri Goswami, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Army Air Defence (Army) Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Army Medical Corps (Army) Lieutenant General Velayudhan Sreehari, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal, The Infantry (Army) Lieutenant General Padam Singh Shekhawat, Sena Medal, The Mechanised Infantry (Army) Lieutenant General Michael Anthony Jude Fernandez, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Corps Of Engineers (Army) Lieutenant General Pradeep Kumar Chahal, The Intelligence Corps (Army) Lieutenant General Satish Ramachandran Iyer, The Army Dental Corps (Army) Major General (Now Lieutenant General) Arindam Chatterjee, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Army Medical Corps (Army) Major General (Now Lieutenant General) Vineet Gaur, The Corps Of Electronics And Mechanical Engineers (Army) Major General (Now Lieutenant General) Mohit Malhotra, Sena Medal, The Armoured Corps (Army) Major General (Now Lieutenant General) Sanjay Mitra, The Infantry (Army) Major General (Now Lieutenant General) Raghavachari Santhana Raman, Yudh Seva Medal, The Infantry (Army) Major General (Now Lieutenant General) Rajiv Ghai, Sena Medal***, The Infantry (Army) Vice Admiral Deepak Kapoor, (Navy) Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, Nao Sena Medal, (Navy) Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Vishisht Seva Medal, (Air Force) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vayu Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, (Air Force) Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Singh Yadav, Sena Medal, The Army Service Corps (Retired) (Army) Major General Alok Kacker, The Infantry (Army) Major General Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi, Sena Medal, The Corps Of Engineers (Army) Major General Devindar Kumar, Sena Medal, The Mechanised Infantry (Army) Major General Kirti Vardhan Jauhar, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Armoured Corps (Army) Major General Zubin A Minwalla, Yudh Seva Medal, The Infantry (Army) Major General Nagendra Singh, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, The Infantry (Army) Major General Navin Sachdeva, Sena Medal, The Infantry (Army) Major General Ajay Chandpuria, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Infantry (Army) Major General Prashant Srivastava, Sena Medal, The Infantry (Army) Major General Abhijit S Pendharkar, Yudh Seva Medal, The Infantry (Army) Major General Vijay Kumar, The Judge Advocate General’s Department (Army) Major General Prasanna Kishore Mishra, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, The Infantry (Army) Major General Ravi R Patil, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Regiment Of Artillery (Retired) (Army) Major General Manoj Kumar, Sena Medal, The Regiment Of Artillery (Retired) (Army) Rear Admiral Arvindan Katteri Puliakode, Vishisht Seva Medal, (Navy) Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Nao Sena Medal, (Navy) Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, Nao Sena Medal, (Navy) Rear Admiral Dhiren Vig, Vishisht Seva Medal, (Retired) (Navy) Surgeon Rear Admiral Cs Naidu, Vishisht Seva Medal, (Retired) (Navy) Air Vice Marshal Shanmugasundaram Anandan, Vishisht Seva Medal, Aeronautical Engineering (Electronics) (Air Force) Air Vice Marshal Parminder Jeet Walia, Administration/Fighter Controller (Air Force) Air Vice Marshal Rajiv Kumar Obheroi, Flying (Pilot) (Air Force) Air Vice Marshal Guduru Krishna Mohan, Flying (Pilot) (Air Force) Air Vice Marshal Akhilesh Kumar Verma, Vishisht Seva Medal, Aeronautical Engineering (Mechanical) (Retired) (Air Force) Air Vice Marshal Narinder Taneja, Vishisht Seva Medal, Medical (Retired) (Air Force) Air Vice Marshal Gummadi Sahed Phani Nandiswara Chowdary, Vishisht Seva Medal, Aeronautical Engineering (Electronics) (Retired) (Air Force) Harendra Kumar, Vishisht Seva Medal, Additional Director General Boarder Road (Brdb) Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Bar To Sena Medal, Bar To Vishisht Seva Medal, The Army Medical Corps (Army) Air Commodore Vipul Singh, Vayu Sena Medal, Flying (Pilot) (Air Force) Air Commodore Aditya Kumar Wahi, Vayu Sena Medal, Flying (Pilot) (Air Force) Air Commodore Dharmendra Singh Dangi, Vayu Sena Medal, Flying (Pilot) (Air Force)

Bar To Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

Major General K Narayanan, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, The Infantry (Retired) (Army)

Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, The Kumaon Regiment, Headquarters 3 Corps (Army) Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, The Punjab Regiment, Headquarters 14 Corps (Army) Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Rajputana Rifles, Headquarters 15 Corps (Army)

Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Army Air Defence (Army) Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Infantry (Army) Lieutenant General Raju Somashekar Baggavalli, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, The Infantry (Army) Vice Admiral Ravindra Bhartruhari Pandit, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (Navy) Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal (Navy) Vice Admiral Makarand Aravind Hampiholi, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Nao Sena Medal (Navy) Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Flying (Pilot) (Air Force) Air Marshal Sujeet Pushpakar Dharkar, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Flying (Pilot) (Air Force) Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Flying (Pilot) (Air Force) Lieutenant General Channira Bansi Ponnappa, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Infantry (Army) Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, The Infantry (Army) Lieutenant General Jyotinder Singh Sandhu, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, The Armoured Corps (Army) Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, The Infantry (Army) Lieutenant General Rajinder Dewan, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Infantry (Army) Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Flying (Pilot) (Air Force) Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Armoured Corps (Retired) (Army) Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, The Armoured Corps (Retired) (Army) Lieutenant General Shashank Shekhar Mishra, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Infantry (Retired) (Army) Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Corps Of Engineers (Retired) (Army) Lieutenant General Milind N Bhurke, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Corps Of Signals (Retired) (Army) Lieutenant General Harsha Gupta, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Infantry (Retired) (Army) Lieutenant General Ravindra Kumar Singh Kushwaha, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, The Army Ordnance Corps (Retired) (Army) Lieutenant General Shantanu Dayal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Infantry (Retired) (Army) Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, The Infantry (Retired) (Army) Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Chawla, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, The Regiment Of Artillery (Retired) (Army) Air Marshal Sandesh Prabhakar Wagle, Vayu Sena Medal, Flying (Pilot) (Retired) (Air Force) Air Marshal Krishnaswamy Anantharaman, Vishisht Seva Medal, Administration (Retired) (Air Force) Director General Virender Singh Pathania, PTM, TM (Retired) (ICG)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanskriti Falor Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs....view detail