President Droupadi Murmu honours teachers with National Teacher Awards

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred the national awards to teachers from across the country on Teachers’ Day, underscoring the crucial role of educators in shaping society and stressing the transformative impact of girls’ education in nation-building. Murmu also hailed the National Education Policy 2020, noting its emphasis on inclusivity. (PTI photo)

“We make an invaluable investment in the building of our family, society and nation by investing in girls’ education. Providing the best possible education to girls is the most effective way to promote women-led development,” the president said while addressing a gathering in New Delhi.

This year, 45 teachers from different states were honoured with the national award, of whom 24 were male and 21 female.

Highlighting the empowering force of education, President Murmu drew parallels between dignity, security and the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter.

“Education makes a person capable. Children from the poorest of backgrounds can touch the skies of progress with the power of education. Affectionate and devoted teachers play the most important role in giving strength to the flight of children. The biggest reward for teachers is that their students remember them throughout their lives and make commendable contributions to the family, society and country,” she said.

Recalling her own time as a teacher, she described it as “a very meaningful period of my life.”

President Murmu also urged educators to prioritise moral conduct over rote learning and competitiveness, stressing that character-building remains a teacher’s foremost duty.

“The coordination of emotions and intellect also impacts the students,” she observed.

Emphasising the role of innovative teaching, she said modern tools must be complemented with sensitivity and understanding.

“Smart blackboards, smart classrooms and other modern facilities have their own importance. But the most important thing is smart teachers. Smart teachers are the teachers who understand the needs of their students’ development. Smart teachers make the process of study interesting and effective with affection and sensitivity. Such teachers make students capable of fulfilling the needs of society and the nation,” she added.

Murmu also hailed the National Education Policy 2020, noting its emphasis on inclusivity and its focus on promoting girls’ education.

“The success of any initiative related to education mainly depends on teachers. The more they contribute to educating girls, the more meaningful their lives as teachers will be,” she added.

The National Teachers’ Awards are presented annually to celebrate the outstanding contributions of teachers who, through dedication and innovation, not only improve the quality of education but also enrich the lives of their students.