Head teacher from Ludhiana bags National Teachers’ Award

Ludhiana’s Narinder Singh, head teacher of Government Primary School, Jandiali, has brought glory to Punjab by being named among 45 educators selected for the National Teachers’ Award, 2025. Narinder Singh is the head teacher of Government Primary School, Jandiali, Ludhiana. (HT)

The Union ministry of education announced his name on Monday, making him the only teacher from Punjab to receive the honour this year. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Teachers’ Day (September 5).

Known for his pioneering initiatives, Narinder is credited with being the first to introduce a summer camp in a government primary school back in 2008, along with an “Honesty Shop”, where students buy stationery without a shopkeeper.

Turned a three-room school into a smart institution

Since joining the school in 2006, when it had just three rooms and 174 students, he has overseen its transformation into an institution of 800 students and 15 air-conditioned smart classrooms.

His ingenuity also earned him the state award in 2012. “I always wanted my students to grow not just academically but with strong moral values. From mobile and open libraries to the concept of an ‘Honesty Shop’, everything we have built is to nurture integrity and responsibility,” said an elated Narinder.

The school also take pride in its traffic training park where children learn road safety and discipline in a practical way. To blend practical learning with fun, the school has set up specialised parks for polishing handwriting skills, nurturing technological aptitude and boosting confidence with math problems.

Adding to its creative landscape, the campus also boasts a life-sized chessboard, crafted entirely from discarded items.

Narinder’s pedagogy journey is not just limited to vision and innovation. In 2014, he was honoured for bravely saving students when a truck crashed into the school wall. Though two lives were lost, five children were saved because of his timely action. He has also authored four books, focused on instilling values in young learners.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains congratulated Narinder on social media, calling him an inspiration for Punjab’s teaching community. “The honour comes as Punjab has secured the first position in the education sector across India, thanks to such hardworking teachers,” he wrote.

District education officer (Elementary) Ravinder Kaur also praised Narinder, noting that his school was ranked among the state’s best-performing institutions for 2023-24 and recently received ₹2.5 lakh in recognition of its achievements.

Narinder, who once taught at a convent school, said he always dreamt of making his government school even better. “Today, with dedicated labs, vibrant activities and motivated children, that dream is coming true,” he said with pride.