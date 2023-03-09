President Droupadi Murmu on one-day visit to Punjab; will visit Golden Temple

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Amritsar on Thursday for a one-day tour where she is expected to visit Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal. Punjab CM Mann will also accompany President Murmu for the day-long tour. (File image)

According to an official statement, President Murmu will be welcomed by the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the Amritsar airport around 11am.



After paying obeisance to the above sites, the President will also visit Durgiana Temple, along with Lord Valmiki pilgrimage site.

Traffic restrictions are put in place at these sites.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal said the route from Sri Guru Ram Das International airport to Golden Temple will be closed between 12pm to 1pm.

The SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) is planning to bring up the issue of the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) during the President’s visit.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal stated that the President’s visit will be an opportunity to have discussions with her about Panthic issues.

“The issue of release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ will be taken up with the President. Besides this, she will be apprised of the ‘illegal occupation’ of Sikh shrines and institutions by the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee,” he said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan and invited her to visit Punjab.